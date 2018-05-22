Shelby County SO: Driver found unresponsive in stopped car arrested on drug charges

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 36-year-old man for felony and misdemeanor charges after he was found unresponsive in a stopped vehicle near the intersection of FM 2975 and FM 417 Friday.

After the deputy spent several minutes trying to wake the man up, he “slowly awoke and put the car in park.”

According to a press release, Jeffrey Haley, of Center, was arrested and charged with state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and Class C misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Collectively, his bond amount was set at $10,500.

On May 18, an SCSO deputy was dispatched to the area near FM 2975 and FM 417 to check out a report of an unresponsive driver stopped in the roadway. In the initial 911 call, two passersby were concerned that the driver may have been suffering from some kind of medical condition because he would not wake up, the press release stated.

After Haley woke up and put the car in park, the SCSO deputy noticed that Haley had slurred speech and told him to get out of the vehicle. When Haley got out, the deputy noticed a clear, plastic bag containing a substance believed to be marijuana.

At that point, the SCSO deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

“Two Xanax pills and the remains of a marijuana cigarette were located inside a Newport cigarette pack located in the driver’s side door pocket,” the press release stated. “Two clear plastic baggies containing a clear crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine were rolled up inside of the exterior cellophane wrapper around the cigarette pack.”

ACE EMS arrived on scene to examine Haley, but he refused medical treatment, the press release stated.

Later, the SCSO deputy was able to verify that Haley did not have a prescription for the Xanax.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.