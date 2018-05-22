Houston man dies after almost drowning in Lake Livingston

A 55-year-old man died at a Conroe hospital a day after he almost drowned in Lake Livingston Saturday.

According to a press release, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at about 7 p.m. Saturday about a man who had fallen into Lake Livingston. The victim’s wife told the dispatcher that Russell Bumgardner, her husband, was fishing from the bank when he fell into the water.

Bumgardner’s wife also told the dispatcher that her husband couldn’t swim.

“The victim’s wife was unable to retrieve her husband from the water on her own,” the press release stated. “The victim and his wife were from the Houston area visiting friends.”

At that point, the Livingston Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Terrace subdivision. Fireman Lee Jones was in the area, and he drove to the scene. He was joined by Park Ranger Scott Green.

Jones and Green went into the water in the area where Bumgardner was last seen. He was found face down in the water, the press release stated.

After Jones and Green managed to get Bumgardner to shore, Americare Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene. CPS was in progress as Bumgardner was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston.

Bumgardner was later transported to the Conroe Regional Medical Center, where he died the next day, the press release stated.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office contacted Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives after Bumgardner died and arranged for an autopsy to be performed at the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

