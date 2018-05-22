Angelina County sheriff posts pictures of 2 illegal dump sites

Sheriff Greg Sanches posted pictures of two illegal dump sites that were found within Angelina County on his Facebook page Tuesday.

In one of the photos, a section of Finley Flat Road is pictured. The picture shows that someone dumped household trash in a ditch that runs alongside the road.

The second illegal dump site was located on Mill Creek. Inmates picked up a couch, some chairs, and some tires.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has been cracking down on illegal dumping in the last year or so.

In an unrelated case, the sheriff’s office arrested Shannon Aleric Franklin-Mixon, of Huntington, and Tyler Wayne Ward, of Lufkin, back in August of 1017 in connection with allegations that they dumped 1,380 pounds of trash, including metal, Sheetrock, shingles, and wood on Dead Man Road.

Both men were charged with state-jail felony illegal dumping.

In March of 2017, ACSO deputies arrested Jeffery Alan Dixon, of Huntington for allegedly dumping 39,501 pounds of tires off of Neil Road in another unrelated case. He was charged with state-jail felony illegal dumping and state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and grams.

To report illegal dumping in the county, call the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 634-3331.

Related stories: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office still looking for 2nd suspect in illegal dumping case

Affidavit: Huntington man illegally dumped 39.5K pounds of tires

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.