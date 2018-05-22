Lufkin woman plans to open women's living sober house

After years of battling with her addiction, a Lufkin woman wants to give back to the community by opening a women's living sober house.

Chinta Spikes told KTRE News she believes her recovery process would've been shortened if a sober living home was available to her.

It wasn't until May of 2010 that Spikes decided to turn her life around.

“I needed to do something for myself,” Spikes said.



Now after being clean for eight years, she wants to help other women.

“I said, 'You know what, let's get these women a place that they can call home from six to nine months,'” Spikes said.

Two homes are located on the property Temple Foundation purchased.

One will be used for living and the other as a transition recovery house.

“We are doing activities such as recovery coaching and transitional treatment to help them integrate back in the community and be successful,” said Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas (ADAC) Executive Director Phyllis Grandgeorge.

In order to be successful with this sober house, Spikes needs the communities' help with cleaning the remaining trash.

“Just come out and help bring this dream into a reality,” Spikes said.

The homes are projected to be clean by June and open for service by October.

“They will have to go through the drug court and if not drug court then they can come out of SAFP,” Spikes said.

Spikes said without Judge Paul White and Judge Bob Inselman's help this project wouldn't be possible.

Clean up days will be Saturday May 26 and Sunday May 27.

Saturday’s cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. and Sunday’s at 12 p.m.

The house is located at 502 Mantooth Ave.

