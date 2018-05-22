Nacogdoches woman promotes Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Alec Johnson of Nacogdoches is running for State Representative, District 11. He's on MDA's Gun Sense Candidates list and co-coordinated a joint statement calling for sensible gun legislation. (Source: KTRE Staff)

East Texans also weighed in wanting action to be taken. New chapters of the organization, "Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America" have formed - one in Tyler and another in Nacogdoches.

The nationwide grassroots organization promotes solutions to gun violence. Emotions that turn into valid concerns often lead to membership.

Sarah King is a mom who can patiently handle three children coming off of weeks of illness.

"Be sweet. Okay,” King said.

However, there is a troubling worry difficult for King to manage.

"It's scary to send your kids to school, and really, I can't imagine sending my kids to school and them never coming home,” King said with a sniff.

The emotions were stirred during Sandy Hook in 2009. then Parkland hit a nerve. Santa Fe only reinforced it.

“I felt like I needed to do something instead of just sit around and watch these things happen,” King said.

King joined Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Its membership grows with each act of gun violence.

"There's now a chapter in every state,” King said. “We have over 4 million supporters."

King and her husband are gun owners. She's said there's a misconception of MDA's platform.

“We do support the 2nd Amendment,” King said.

King prefers the Nacogdoches Chapter to be more about gun violence awareness than politics.

That's difficult after MDA issued a Gun Sense Candidate Distinction List. Alec Johnson, a Nacogdoches resident who is running for state representative for District 11 is on the list.

"I understand their concern, but it is a political issue,” said Johnson, who is running as a Democrat. “This is a public safety issue, and it's going to take public elected officials to address it."

Johnson is co-coordinator of a joint statement issued by candidates on the list and Moms Demand Action. They're outlining support for common-sense gun safety measures.

"We are calling for a special session of the legislature,” Johnson said. “The group that I have signed the petition that we have created in our joint statement makes that explicit call."

King has yet to reach that level of activism, but it doesn't diminish her devotion to promote gun sense in America.

"I'm committed to this. I’m committed,” King said. I’m ready."

The Nacogdoches Chapter of Moms Demand Action is inviting the public to “Wear Orange Day” in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The event will be on Saturday, June 2nd at Banita Creek Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

Orange popsicles will be served at the family event.

