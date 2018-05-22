Grapeland Girls Golf continues winning streak

Grapeland Coach Cannon Earp has been a busy man and is most likely wanting summer vacation to hurry up.

Last week, Earp was in Austin watching the boys golf team claim their second straight 2A Golf Championship. This week he was back in Central Texas watching the girls do the same thing.

"It has been a long two weeks but I am thrilled for the program," Earp said. "I am super proud. We knew our girls had a chance to contend. " To be honest, We didn’t see a 25 shot victory coming. We knew we could do good but for everyone of our girls to play well for two straight days and to do it over the two most important days of the season is huge."

In the past two school years the golf team has doubled the amount of state championships for the tiny school in Houston County. The schools first taste of gold came back in 1974 when the Sandies football team won state. The 1985 boys basketball team was the next to bring home the hardware. They were followed four years later by the girls basketball team. Since last May, the boys golf team has brought home two straight golf championships and for the girls , the team has brought home their first golf title.

"It is big for this community that loves their kids and their sports," Earp said.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.