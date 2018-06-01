Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office: Woman shot at husband during argument

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old woman Thursday night in connection with allegations that she shot a gun at her husband during an argument that took place at a home on County Road 235.

Melissa Suzanne Smith, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for the charge yet.

According to a press release, NCSO deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 235 on Thursday.

When they got there, they learned that Smith and her husband had gotten into an argument. During the argument, Smith allegedly left the house and went outside to get a gun out of a vehicle.

However, Smith could not find a gun in the vehicle, so she went back inside the residence, where she found a firearm, the press release stated. She allegedly then pointed the gun at her husband and fired it.

The man was not struck by any bullets, and he was able to take the gun away from Smith, the press release stated.

Smith was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

