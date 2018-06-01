Sheriff's Office: 4 men arrested in connection with Nacogdoches County burglaries

From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - Four Nacogdoches men are in jail after an ongoing burglary investigation on County Road 789 near Goodman Bridge. The investigation started on 05-21-2018 when deputies were notified of a burglary of a building by the owner. There were numerous items missing out of the shop to include some high-end motor parts and motors. A vehicle was also stolen from the property.

On Friday, May 25, 2018, the owner came home and found a man breaking into his shop again using the vehicle that was stolen a few days prior. When the suspect was confronted, he ran off into a wooded area. Deputies responded to the area and a manhunt was conducted for the suspect but he was not found.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect by fingerprints and an undercover surveillance camera that had been put out on the property by the Sheriff Office. After reviewing the surveillance camera it was found that other suspects had burglarized the shop between the dates of 05-21 and 05-25 that had not been reported to law enforcement. An abandoned house was also burglarized by the suspects.

During the investigation, four suspects were identified as breaking into the metal building and abandoned house during the month of May 2018. Deputies also recovered stolen property at four different locations in Nacogdoches County.

All four suspects have been arrested. Ronnie Cartwright 44 years of age, Dylon Landrum 23 years of age, Jeffery Turner 26 years of age and Ricky Williams 36 years of age have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a 3rd felony and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Ronnie Cartwright was identified as the person who was found inside the shop by the owner and fled into a wooded area. He was arrested on Sunday 05-27-18 and was found inside his residence on Westview drive hiding underneath his bed as deputies searched the residence for him.

Investigators have recovered a lot of the property that was taken from the burglary that will be returned to the owner.