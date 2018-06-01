Lufkin PD officer, wife stay positive for son during cancer crisis

A community is coming together for a Lufkin police officer and his wife during their time of need.

Seth and Hannah Thompson are each battling cancer.

Seth is in remission and Hannah was recently diagnosed with Stage Four breast cancer.

“I noticed a discoloration like a red splotch on my breast, and then I felt it, and I felt a huge lump,” Hannah said.

Even though she is now going through chemotherapy Thompson chooses to remain calm.

“Now that it’s in my bones, I’m going to have to be on medicine forever, which means I can't have kids anymore,” Hannah said.

She said thinking of her 1-year-old son, Stoke, makes the fight worth it.

“The fact that there's now a possibility that I won't see him graduate from high school, get married, or see my grandbabies is what really gets me and makes me want to fight,” Hannah said.

The community is also fighting along with Hannah.

Multiple fundraisers are going on to offset their medical expenses.

“People that don't even know you want to have a helping hand, help you and support you through this time,” Seth said.

After Hannah finishes with chemo, she'll go through a year-long process of recovery.

Through it all, the Thompson’s want their story to remind everyone the importance of a checkup.

“Be aware of your body,” Hannah said. “Don't ignore something that doesn't look or feel right”.

Here are a number of fundraisers going on to offset the Thompson' medical costs, including a Father’s Day BBQ lunch fundraiser.

The lunch can be picked up drive-thru style at Shelton’s Place (3603 FM 2108, Lufkin, TX 75901) between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on June 17th.

All lunches must be pre-ordered and paid for prior to the event via PayPal (https://www.paypal.me/TeamThompson18) or an invoice will be sent for cash.

The lunch includes:

-BBQ chicken

ribs

sausage

baked beans

rolls

People can also choose between potato salad with a set-up tray of pickles, onions, and peppers and chocolate sheet cake or peach cobbler.

Your choice of:

Prices are:

$75 feeding 4-6 people

$100 feeding 6-8

$125 feeding 8-10

$150 feeding 10-12.

To pre-order, call Sabrina at (936) 238-0213 or Dee Dee at (936) 465-2472, or you can send a Facebook message to the Team Thompson Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/groups/152666298923022/about/).

If larger orders are needed, you can message the Team Thompson Facebook page.

Additional fundraisers:

Chili’s Lufkin restaurant day 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 30th: Present the flyer (available for pickup at LPD) and 15 percent of your ticket will be donated to Team Thompson.

T-shirt fundraiser: Save Second Base tanks and tees available for $20. Call or text Dee Dee at 936-465-2472 or Sabrina at 936-238-0213 to order. You can pay via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/TeamThompson18.

