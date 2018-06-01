Lufkin Little League announces 2018 All-Star rosters

Lufkin Parks and recreation has releases the 2018 All-Star Rosters.

The announcement comes after last year's successful trip to the Little League World Series by the 12U All-Stars that became known as the Thundering 13. Six of those players are returning this year to compete in the 14U age group. Returning to the 12U team for a second year will be Bud Maddux.

District Tournaments for all the age groups begin June 16.

10U All-Stars

Brent Slaton, Manager

Wade Fitzgerald, Coach

J T McManus, Coach

Adam Sanchez

Brendan Fitzgerald

Cooper Heitman

Grant Stafford

Jackson May

Jackson Weibe

Justin Hicks

Mack Slaton

Miguel Flores

Preston Graham

Rocco Farrell

Skylar Perez

Steve Hernandez

Tripp McManus

11U All-Stars

Casey Bowers, Manager

Kevin Brown, Coach

Trevor Rassmussen, Coach

Aiden Walker

Austin Brown

Brayden Wilson

Francisco Serrano Jr

Jace Camp

Jack Bowers

Kason Kiser

Nickolas Hodges

Ryan Rassmussen

Sean Morado

Trip Sanders

Wyatt Graham

12U All-Stars

Bud Maddux, Manager

Jeff Buchanan, Coach

Matt Knight, Coach

Angel Rios

Carson Morales

Carter Jinkins

Dawson Cooper Hutchison

Diesel Gonzalez

Izaac DeJesus

Jadon Grigson

Russell Reid

Ty Wright

Blake Buchanan

Cooper Knight

Cole Standley

Chase Hopson

14U All-Stars

Oralio Flores, Manager

Ryan Deaton , Coach

Juan Hinojosa, Coach

Aiden Wood

Azael Hinojosa

Cameron Jackson

Charlie Deaton

Chip Buchanan

Christian Mumphrey

Collin Pitts

Hunter Ditsworth

Kolby Kovar

Kyle Johnson

Mark Requena

Ricardo Rodriguez

Sam Flores

