Lufkin Little League announces 2018 All-Star rosters

Lufkin Parks and recreation has releases the 2018 All-Star Rosters.

The announcement comes after last year's successful trip to the Little League World Series by the 12U All-Stars that became known as the Thundering 13. Six of those players are returning this year to compete in the 14U age group. Returning to the 12U team for a second year will be Bud Maddux.

District Tournaments for all the age groups begin June 16.

10U All-Stars                     

Brent Slaton, Manager  

Wade Fitzgerald, Coach

J T McManus, Coach      

Adam Sanchez                  

Brendan Fitzgerald                         

Cooper Heitman                              

Grant Stafford                  

Jackson May                      

Jackson Weibe                 

Justin Hicks                        

Mack Slaton                      

Miguel Flores                    

Preston Graham                              

Rocco Farrell                     

Skylar Perez                      

Steve Hernandez                            

Tripp McManus               

11U All-Stars                     

Casey Bowers, Manager

Kevin Brown, Coach       

Trevor Rassmussen, Coach          

Aiden Walker                    

Austin Brown                    

Brayden Wilson                

Francisco Serrano Jr                       

Jace Camp                          

Jack Bowers                      

Kason Kiser                        

Nickolas Hodges                              

Ryan Rassmussen                           

Sean Morado                    

Trip Sanders                      

Wyatt Graham                 

                               

12U All-Stars                     

Bud Maddux, Manager 

Jeff Buchanan, Coach    

Matt Knight, Coach         

Angel Rios                          

Carson Morales                

Carter Jinkins                    

Dawson Cooper Hutchison          

Diesel Gonzalez               

Izaac DeJesus                   

Jadon Grigson                   

Russell Reid                       

Ty Wright                            

Blake Buchanan

Cooper Knight

Cole Standley

Chase Hopson                               

14U All-Stars                     

Oralio Flores, Manager 

Ryan Deaton , Coach      

Juan Hinojosa, Coach     

Aiden Wood                      

Azael Hinojosa                  

Cameron Jackson                            

Charlie Deaton                 

Chip Buchanan                 

Christian Mumphrey     

Collin Pitts                          

Hunter Ditsworth                            

Kolby Kovar                       

Kyle Johnson                     

Mark Requena                 

Ricardo Rodriguez                           

Sam Flores

