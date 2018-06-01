Lufkin Little League announces 2018 All-Star rosters

Lufkin Parks and recreation has releases the 2018 All-Star Rosters.
The announcement comes after last year's successful trip to the Little League World Series by the 12U All-Stars that became known as the Thundering 13. Six of those players are returning this year to compete in the 14U age group. Returning to the 12U team for a second year will be Bud Maddux.
District Tournaments for all the age groups begin June 16.
10U All-Stars
Brent Slaton, Manager
Wade Fitzgerald, Coach
J T McManus, Coach
Adam Sanchez
Brendan Fitzgerald
Cooper Heitman
Grant Stafford
Jackson May
Jackson Weibe
Justin Hicks
Mack Slaton
Miguel Flores
Preston Graham
Rocco Farrell
Skylar Perez
Steve Hernandez
Tripp McManus
11U All-Stars
Casey Bowers, Manager
Kevin Brown, Coach
Trevor Rassmussen, Coach
Aiden Walker
Austin Brown
Brayden Wilson
Francisco Serrano Jr
Jace Camp
Jack Bowers
Kason Kiser
Nickolas Hodges
Ryan Rassmussen
Sean Morado
Trip Sanders
Wyatt Graham
12U All-Stars
Bud Maddux, Manager
Jeff Buchanan, Coach
Matt Knight, Coach
Angel Rios
Carson Morales
Carter Jinkins
Dawson Cooper Hutchison
Diesel Gonzalez
Izaac DeJesus
Jadon Grigson
Russell Reid
Ty Wright
Blake Buchanan
Cooper Knight
Cole Standley
Chase Hopson
14U All-Stars
Oralio Flores, Manager
Ryan Deaton , Coach
Juan Hinojosa, Coach
Aiden Wood
Azael Hinojosa
Cameron Jackson
Charlie Deaton
Chip Buchanan
Christian Mumphrey
Collin Pitts
Hunter Ditsworth
Kolby Kovar
Kyle Johnson
Mark Requena
Ricardo Rodriguez
Sam Flores
