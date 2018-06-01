Texas Free Fishing Day 2018

Officials from Texas Parks and Wildlife have declared tomorrow, June 2nd as the state’s free fishing day for 20-18.

What that means is tomorrow, you can fish on any public body of water in Texas without a fishing license and without paying a fee.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife office says there will be no fees, but bag and size limits will still exist.

For a list of bag size limits head to their website by clicking here:

