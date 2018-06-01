Crockett police: Woman struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital

Crockett police say a pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a vehicle Friday.

About noon Friday, Crockett Police Department officers responded to the downtown square in Crockett in response to a crash.

Sgt. Blake Gates said a 65-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road in a crosswalk when she was struck by a Ford pickup that failed to yield the right of way. Gates said that at this time it appears the crash was an accident.

The woman was airlifted to an emergency room in Conroe. Her identity has not been released at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

