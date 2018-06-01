Arrest affidavits for capital murder of child case state early signs of abuse

The arrest affidavits for the man and woman, accused of murdering a 16 month old boy, were released Thursday, detailing the length of time that the child was abused.

Keo'she Holman and Angel Nunez are being held in the Angelina County Jail and are both charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Holman's son, Legend Adams.

The affidavits stated that Child Protective Services were alerted of signs of possible child abuse on March 6, a month before the 16-month-old died.

A teacher at the daycare Legend attended first noticed injuries, consistent with abuse, on the toddler.

A CPS investigator was called and the information was reported to police, who opened an investigation.

After an interview with CPS, the agency put a Safety Plan in place barring Nunez from being alone with the child. However, the arrest affidavit stated that Nunez confessed to being alone with the boy for about an hour.

The affidavits also stated methamphetamine was found in the child's blood during an autopsy. Nunez and Holman told police they had been smoking meth while the toddler was in the room.

The Sergeant Steven Abbott, who oversee criminal investigations for Lufkin Police Department, said investigators could tell that Nunez and Holman were holding something back during interrogation.

"It always raises a red flag when people react differently than you would expect, especially when they begin to lie," Abbott said. "Most people whose family members or loved ones have been injured are pretty blunt and straight forward of how it happened."

The affidavit added that, when investigators asked Nunez if he had murdered the 16-month-old Nunez didn't deny it, but only told police that he had no explanation of what happened.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.