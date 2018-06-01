Trinity Co. law enforcement officers, Texas Ranger arrest 3 on sex assault of child charges

Law enforcement officers in Trinity County arrested three people Friday on sexual assault of a child charges after a search warrant was served on a home on Wendy’s Way, and officers found child pornography and video that allegedly showed one of the suspects sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Bill Dale Williford, 47, of Trinity, Lanissa Sue Voskamp-Johnson, 47, of Huntsville, and Stephen Douglas Copeland, 48, of Midway, were all arrested and charged with first-degree felony sexual assault of a child.

“Today, Investigator Randy Wheeler, Ranger Steven Jeter, and Sheriff Woody Wallace arrested three adults for sexual assault of a child,” a press release stated. “These arrests stemmed from a lengthy investigation after the victim came forward and made an outcry, which led to a multi-county investigation.”

The press release stated that the investigation started after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and passed on information about the alleged sexual assault that was reported to them.

With that information, Wheeler consulted with Trinity County District Attorney Bennie Schiro, and he was able to obtain a search warrant for Williford’s house in Trinity County. Wheeler and Wallace executed the search warrant at 648 Wendy Way in Jungle Village and found multiple storage devices that contained child pornography and video of Williford sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child, the press release stated.

Other evidence and statements from the victim led Wallace to believe that other victims were possible and that some of the sexual assaults took place in other counties in Texas.

“Ranger Jeter was asked to join the investigation as it developed into a multi-jurisdictional case,” the press release stated.

Additional charges are pending in other counties.

“We feel there are more victims out there, and TCSO is asking for help,” the press release stated. “If anyone has any information, contact us at (936) 642-0761.

