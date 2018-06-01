Cushing graduate will always 'expect a miracle'

Best friends, Kate Rowell (l) and Jasmine Edwards (r) have been with Jordan throughout her educational career at Cushing ISD. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Jordan French is escorted by good friend Logan Hensley to the graduation stage during a rehearsal. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Tonight, the high school class of 2018 graduated in Cushing.

All 36 graduates, like graduates across our region, have their own personal stories. Sometimes, one like Jordan French stands out.

Jordan couldn't wait to start inspiring people. She entered the world two months early. Her parents, Melissa and Chuck French have believed in miracles ever since.

"Her motto has been 'expect a miracle’ before she was born, and so, I believe in those miracles,” Melissa said.

That may be because Jordan is beating all odds.

"She has a rare genetic condition that nobody else has ever had,” Melissa said. “There's no name for it. She has an extra piece of Chromosome 2 and a missing piece of Chromosome 7. They told me she would never walk. They told me she would never talk. And she told me she wouldn't live past the age of 5. And we're here at the age of 17 walking at our high school graduation."

Two best friends teared up at today's graduation rehearsal. Love can do that.

"Jordan French,” a principal said.

"Without you and chuck and all ya'll and the kids,” said Stefani Jackson, a family friend. “They have been great. They have been wonderful."

The kids are Jordan’s classmates. In this tight-knit class of 36, many have grown up with Jordan.

"I’ve known Jordan since in pre-K, like little, and ever since then, we've been really close friends,” said Jasmine Edwards, one of Jordan’s friends.

"They love her,” Melissa said. They never treated her any different. She's one of them."

However, the Homecoming king generously treats the Homecoming queen like royalty.

"Logan is kinda the love of her life, and he's just kinda rolled with it since 8th grade and Kate has been there every step of the way,” Melissa said.

That's good friend Kate Rowell, who was brought to tears here by a memory book Jordan gave her.

“The greatest gift in life is friendship,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s influence will be with Kate every step in her future.

"After high school, I’ll be going into SFA to become a special education teacher,” Rowell said.

There will be a commencement speaker, but everyone knows Jordan conveys the true inspiration.

No one needs to hear her give a speech. They know what she would say.

"Believe in yourself,” Jordan said. You can do it."

And always expect a miracle.

This senior year, Jordan French was voted class favorite, homecoming duchess, and prom queen.



The summer will be spent resting. Next, Jordan will begin adjusting to life after high school, something her mom says will be taken day by day.

