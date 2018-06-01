Lufkin Pro Day set to honor Mills brothers, Dunbar championship teams

Lufkin Pro Day is becoming an annual tradition that continues to honor the past legends that contributed to the identity of athletics in Angelina County.

Not only does the event honor the past, it also rewards the future. The Lufkin Pro Day Group recently awarded $4,500 in scholarships to nine, 2018 high school graduates from the six Angelina County schools.

Scholarship winners were chosen for demonstrated excellence in academics, leadership, student involvement and community service during their high school careers. LPDG considered a total of 254 applications.

The 2018 LPDG scholarship recipients are: Pamela Thornton, Hudson; Temitayo Odunuga, Central; Armani Walker, Huntington; Luis Hernandez, Diboll; Lesley Sallas, Zavalla; and Ashley Ross, Ryann Martin, Jaden Wortham and Jose Cuc from Lufkin.

Future scholarships will be awarded from money rasied at the event. This year's banquet will take place on July 12 from the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Being honored this year is Curtis and Marvin Mills. The brothers have been considered the best sibling duo to run track at Texas A&M University. There will also be a special recognition for the Dunbar High School Football teams that won state in 1964,66 and 67 in the Prairie View UIL League.

Tickets for the event are $35.

Information on how to purchase tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.