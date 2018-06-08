Lufkin, Longview fail to qualify for state 7on7 tournament

Lufkin and Longview were hoping to qualify for the state 7on7 tournament on Friday in Lufkin.
Lufkin got off to a slow start losing to New Caney in the first game. The Panthers would then win two straight games in pool play but a last second touchdown by New Caney over Crosby would end Lufkin's hopes.
Longview would enter their third pool game against West Brook with a 2-0 record. The Bruins also had a 2-0 record. West Brook would get the best of Longview in the final pool game.
In the qualifying games, West Brook beat Marshall 41-13 to earn a spot at state. A&M Consolidated beat New Caney 41-20 to claim the second state spot.
Lufkin will play at Robert E. lee next week for their final chance at qualifying for state.
