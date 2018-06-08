Lufkin Whataburger hosting Astros Fan Appreciation event

From GVCS

On Saturday, June 9, Whataburger is teaming up with the Houston Astros to host a Fan Appreciation Event at the restaurant located at 103 N. Brentwood Drive in Lufkin. Customers and fans can take part in fun activities and games and have the chance to win special prizes, including game tickets, autographed memorabilia and its popular “Whataburger for a Year” drawing, where one customer’s name will be drawn to win the prize – a free Whataburger each week for an entire year. Come out and show your support while enjoying your favorite menu items!

The event will run from 1-3pm.

