Multiple Deep East Texas girls make all-state softball list

The All-State selections are in from the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Multiple girls form the region were able to bring home All-State Honors.
4A:
Amber Kirkland - Huntington
Carson Robertson - Carthage
3A:
Jarynn Sprinkle - Central
Lexi Windsor - Central
Makenna Hughes - Corrigan Camden
Molly Rayborn - Corrigan Camden
2A:
Cadie Currie - Grapeland
Cierra Simon - Grapeland
Amber Allen - Woden
Shelby Brookshire - Woden
Reese Taylor - Woden
