Multiple Deep East Texas girls make all-state softball list

The All-State selections are in from the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Multiple girls form the region were able to bring home All-State Honors.

4A:

Amber Kirkland - Huntington

Carson Robertson - Carthage

3A:

Jarynn Sprinkle - Central

Lexi Windsor - Central

Makenna Hughes - Corrigan Camden

Molly Rayborn - Corrigan Camden

2A:

Cadie Currie - Grapeland

Cierra Simon - Grapeland

Amber Allen - Woden

Shelby Brookshire - Woden

Reese Taylor - Woden

