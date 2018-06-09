DPS identifies 2 teenagers injured following 1-vehicle crash in Angelina County

The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a one-vehicle wreck on Saturday morning.



The wreck happened on FM 2021, about one half mile west of FM 2251, DPS says.



The preliminary crash investigation shows that at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Chevrolet SUV was traveling east on FM 2021 when the vehicle drove off the roadway to the right and overturned, ejecting the driver.



The driver is identified as Slayton Willis, 17, of Lufkin. Willis was taken to ETMC Tyler by medical helicopter for treatment.



A passenger traveling with Willis is Dillon Grady, 17. Grady was taken to CHI St. Luke's Hospital for possible treatment.



The crash remains under investigation.



