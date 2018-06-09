Nacogdoches' 29th Annual Blueberry Festival adds new attraction

Nacogdoches kicked off the 29th Annual Blueberry Festival Saturday with crowds of people flooding the downtown area.

The festival attracts more than 19,000 people to the Pineywoods every year, with events like the Blue Pies Smiling at Me pie eating contest and the Running of the Blueberries 5K.

Fresh, locally farmed blueberries were available at the Brookeshire Brother's tent.

A new attraction was also added this year called Pickin' on the Square. The event allowed local music groups to showcase their talents.

The Nacogdoches Blueberry Festival is still the only state-sanctioned blueberry festival in the state of Texas.

