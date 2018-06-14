District Tournament for Little League All-Stars begins Saturday

To be the U.S. Champions on Little League baseball, teams have to conquer five tournaments.

For East Texas teams, the road to Williamsport begins this Saturday with the start of the District 10 Tournament. Four teams will be looking at becoming district champions and have the right to move to the section 1 tournament in Texas. Those teams are Lufkin, Rose Capital West (Tyler), Rose Capital East (Tyler) and Pineywoods (Longview).

The District Tournament will begin with two opening round games. Lufkin will play Rose Capital West at Faulkner Park in Tyler at 7pm. Rose Capital East will play Pineywoods at 7pm from the fields on Golden Road. The winners will then play each other on the June 19, while the losers will have an elimination game on the same night.

Whichever team makes it to sectionals, they will then have to win sectionals to go to the Texas East Tournament to play for a chance to make the Southwest Regional Tournament in Waco.

Full brackets for all the age groups in District 10 can be found here.

