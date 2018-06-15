National Geographic journalist tours East Texas

Carlos Valerio of National Geographic Latin America is on a four-day tour of East Texas.

Valerio, who is writing an article on state parks and historic communities, paid a visit to the oldest town in Texas.

“I was very interested in all your forests, so I tried to do as much as possible,” Valerio said. “I just love small towns. They are so charming, and they also have lots of history.”

Valerio said he’s been planning to tour East Texas for two years now.

When Valerio heard Nacogdoches was the oldest town in Texas he added it to his list.

“I really want to move here because it’s so peaceful, full of history, have beautiful buildings and beautiful people,” Valerio said.

Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitor Service Coordinator Mike Bay took Valerio on the tour.

“He went to the Taste of Nacogdoches last night, which is a big event, and today we went to Millard’s Crossing,” Bay said.“He just finished a wonderful tour of Stephen F. Austin State University.”

Bay said he's given many people a tour, but this is the first time someone from the National Geographic has come.

According to Valerio, his trip to East Texas has given him a new way of thinking.

“You don't need to go out anywhere else because you have everything here,” Valerio said.

Before Valerio toured Nacogdoches, he stopped in Kilgore and Marshall.

He said the print date for this article has not yet been released.

