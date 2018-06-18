Timpson man airlifted after Shelby County rollover wreck

A 30-year-old Timpson man was airlifted to a Louisiana hospital after a one-vehicle rollover wreck caused by "driver inattention" that occurred on State Highway 87 in Shelby County on June 13.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety that was released Monday, Marcus Harber was driving a 2004 GMC pickup south on SH 87 when the wreck occurred in the morning of June 13.

“Due to driver inattention, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right, striking several mailboxes,” the press release stated. “In an attempt to get the vehicle back onto the road, the driver over-corrected to the left, which sent the vehicle into a side skid.”

The pickup skidded across both traffic lanes, strike a pipe fence, and rolled over, the press release stated.

Harber was airlifted to Louisiana State University Hospital in Shreveport for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck occurred, the press release stated.

The passenger, an 8-year-old child, was taken by ambulance to NMC Emergency Center in Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release. However, the child's grandmother told East Texas News that the child only received minor scratches from the seatbelt in the wreck.

DPS troopers responded to and investigated the crash at about 9:15 a.m. on June 13.

