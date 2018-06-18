Onalaska couple airlifted after they were hit by SUV on FM 3186

Late, Wednesday afternoon, President Trump signed an executive order to detain immigrant families together instead of separating them at the border. And, here in East Texas, Texas Representative Travis Clardy agrees with Trump's actions.More >>
Late, Wednesday afternoon, President Trump signed an executive order to detain immigrant families together instead of separating them at the border. And, here in East Texas, Texas Representative Travis Clardy agrees with Trump's actions.More >>
The price of copper goes up and down, but one thing that remains the same are the thieves.More >>
The price of copper goes up and down, but one thing that remains the same are the thieves.More >>
An early vision screening device is catching the eye of pediatricians as a way to detect vision disorders early. The technology is designed for babies and toddlers. It makes viewing the world through a child's eyes simpler. Pineywoods Pediatrics in Nacogdoches is among a growing number of clinics using the device to detect vision disorders in children as young as five months old. Pediatrician Dr. Amy Huggins explains, "If we can make changes as far as vision correction in child...More >>
An early vision screening device is catching the eye of pediatricians as a way to detect vision disorders early. The technology is designed for babies and toddlers. It makes viewing the world through a child's eyes simpler. Pineywoods Pediatrics in Nacogdoches is among a growing number of clinics using the device to detect vision disorders in children as young as five months old. Pediatrician Dr. Amy Huggins explains, "If we can make changes as far as vision correction in child...More >>
In order to fight the opioid crisis in East Texas, The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council is handing our free kits to combat addictions.More >>
In order to fight the opioid crisis in East Texas, The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council is handing our free kits to combat addictions.More >>
A member of the Crips gang with ties to Nacogdoches County and a violent criminal history has been placed on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.More >>
A member of the Crips gang with ties to Nacogdoches County and a violent criminal history has been placed on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.More >>