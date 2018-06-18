Onalaska couple airlifted after they were hit by SUV on FM 3186

An Onalaska couple had to be airlifted to a Conroe hospital after they suffered serious injuries in an auto-pedestrian incident that occurred on FM 3186 late Saturday night.

According to the Onalaska Police Department, James Leslie Herring, 67, and Naoma Fabubian Herring, 57, were walking north on FM 3186 toward town. They were about a quarter mile from U.S. Highway 190 when they were both struck by a silver 200 Lincoln Navigator driven by a 39-year-old Onalaska man.

Chief Ron Gilbert with the Onalaska Police Department said that the Herrings were walking on the side of the road with the flashlight when the incident occurred. He added that the driver of the Navigator told them that he never saw them after he topped a hill.

In addition to the Onalaska PD officer who worked the wreck, EMS personnel from Americare and Allegiance, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, first responders from the Onalaska Volunteer Fire Department, and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper assisted at the scene.

James and Naoma Herring both suffered serious injuries, and they were taken by ambulance to a landing zone next to the Onalaska VFD. Two medical helicopters airlifted both victims to the Conroe Regional Hospital.

The driver of the Navigator and his passengers were not injured in the incident.

The incident is still under investigation by the Onalaska Police Department.

