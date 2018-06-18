Katy man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 705 in San Augustine County

An 83-year-old Katy man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on FM 705 in San Augustine County Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS troopers responded to and investigated a one-vehicle rollover crash on FM 705 about five miles northeast of Broaddus at about noon Monday.

The preliminary report shows that Billy Phirl Harper was driving a 1999 GMC pickup truck south on FM 705 when the wreck happened.

“For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree,” the press release stated. “After the impact, the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.”

A San Augustine County justice of the peace pronounced Harper dead at the scene of the wreck, the press release stated.

The wreck is still under investigation.

