SFA suspends head football coach pending investigation into alleged policy violations

Stephen F. Austin State University has suspended Head Football Coach Clint Conque.

"Stephen F. Austin State University has suspended head football coach Clint Conque pending an investigation into alleged violations of university policy," a press release stated. "The investigation is expected to take several weeks."

The press release also stated that the university's administration will not comment on the situation until the investigation is complete.

According to the bio on the SFA website, Conque was about to enter his fifth season as the Lumberjacks' head coach. In his first four seasons at SFA, Conque has a 21-25 overall record. During his tenure at SFA, Conque mentored 11 All-Southland Conference First- or Second-Team players, including John Franklin, a 2018 NFL draft pick. A total of five former SFA players have moved on to play in the NFL during his time at the college.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.