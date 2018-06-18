Lufkin Parks & Rec expecting larger than normal crowd for Little League tournament game

Round 2 of the 2018 District 10 Little League Tournament is set to be played Tuesday night and it could bring in one of the largest crowds for a Little League game in the history of youth baseball in Lufkin.

Lufkin, which is the league that won the U.S. Championship last year in Williamsport, PA will be hosting the Pineywoods Little League All-Stars, a team made of players from the Longview and Kilgore area. In their opening round game, Lufkin came from behind to beat Rose Capital West 5-4. Pineywoods Little league easily took down Rose City East 18-1.

The team won when Ty Wright hit a bases-clearing triple in the 6th inning.

"I was very nervous at the beginning of the at bat," Wright said. "It was fun to see what happened. I did get nervous when we got back in the field and needed to get three outs."

Manager Bud Maddux seemed to show little emotion.

"I just said, 'Get on base,'" Maddux said of his speech before the 6th inning started. "Nobody panicked. We really didn't say a word but, 'Let's just go out and score some runs.' I was proud of them they stayed tough. We had some good at bats that inning to get the bases loaded. We had two men on several times in the game and couldn't capitalize. That is just how baseball goes."

While the team prepared for the game, Matt Hebert with Lufkin Parks and Recreation was inspecting the sight, looking to add more bleachers.

"This is an exciting time," Hebert said. "We expect a large crowd. "If you want a seat in a shaded area. if not bring your lawn chairs. we are working to bring some more bleachers out for tomorrow. To provide an atmosphere with a sport that encourages a venue to cheer on youth is a great thing. It is why I do what I do. It is encouraging to know we will have crowds to cheer on the home town. It is pretty exciting."

The excitement does not surprise Maddux.

"Everybody is going to come out and expect a good game," Maddux said. "That is what everyone wants. To see a good game. We will come out and play a good game and be ready."

The game between the two is set to begin at 7 pm from Morris Frank Park. Due to weather concerns an adjusted schedule could be announced. KTRE will update this situation if that takes place.

