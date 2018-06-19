Jasper PD files capital murder charge on fire victim's grandson

In the wake of a Jasper woman’s death as a result of injuries she suffered in a June 4 house fire, the police department has filed a capital murder charge against her grandson, who is accused of setting the fire.

A spokeswoman with the Jasper County Jail confirmed that Cedric Ramon McGill Jr., 26, of Jasper, has been charged with capital murder by terror threat/other. His bond amount has been set at $1 million.

Bertha McGill, who was seriously injured in a June 4 house fire, died at UTMB Galveston on June 16, according to Lt. Garrett Foster with the Jasper Police Department.

When Cedric McGill Jr. was arrested, he was originally charged with first-degree felony arson causing bodily injury or death and felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A previous East Texas News story stated that Jasper police and firefighters responded to a home in the 200 block of Othello Street after a neighbor reported that the home was on fire. The neighbor also told the 911 dispatcher that Bertha McGill, who was confined to a wheelchair, was inside the residence.

Jasper firefighters were able to remove Bertha McGill from the home, but she suffered severe smoke inhalation.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters noticed that the fire appeared to be intentional and notified JPD.

Officers learned that McGill's grandson was also living in the home but was not at the house when the first responders arrived.

The grandson later arrived at the home and was subsequently arrested on an unrelated charge.

Through an investigation, the City of Jasper Fire Marshall's Office and the State of Texas Fire Marshall's Office were able to obtain evidence that provided probable cause to arrest Cedric McGill, Jr. for first-degree felony arson- causing bodily injury.

Officials do not have a motive at this time and they say Cedric McGill is refusing to speak with detectives.

