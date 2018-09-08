Lufkin routs Nac 45-7 in rivalry showdown

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers were all business on Friday night as they hosted the Nacogdoches Dragons for their 2018 home opener.
The game was tied early at 7-7 then Lufkin made sure that the Dragons knew where they were playing as they scored 38 unanswered points the rest of the way.
"It was a big win," Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick said. " We got out and did what we were supposed to."
It was the second game under center for Sophomore Jared Moore who is filling in for an injured Kewone Thomas, who is expected to be out a few more weeks.
"I was pleased with how he handled it," Quick said.
By "it", Quick means the running game in which Moore had 83 yards on the ground and a touchdown to start the game. Through the air, he went 15-23 for 212 yards passing and 3 touchdowns.
"We added a few more things to his playbook and we will do it again each week," Quick said. "We don't want to overwhelm him but we got to get more on his plate."
Through two games Titan Williams has become a breakout player for the team. In the game he had two big touchdowns.
"We feel like he is one of our big dogs," Quick said. "We got to get him the ball and let him run. He is like a punt returner on the field. He just knows how to move and get down field. He is a special player and if he keeps working he will be a great player when it is all over."
The Pack moves to 1-1, and so does the Dragons. Lufkin will host Monterrey Tech out of Mexico next week while Nacogdoches will host Tyler Lee.
"We got to get better each week," Quick said. "We were better than last week. There are two teams, those that get better and those that don't."
