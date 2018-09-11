Prepa Tec out, Toluca in as Pack’s Week 3 opponent

Lufkin announced a last minute scheduling change to their Friday night game.
Since the Spring, Prepa Tec out of Monterrey, Mexico had been the week 3 opponent. On Monday morning, Lufkin head Coach Todd Quick got word that a possible change told to him earlier had indeed taken place. Now the team will play the Wildcats of Linces Toluca UVM.
"We were notifieid late in the summer of the possible change," Quick said. ""We found out it was Toluca out of Toluca, Mexico. We had been trying to get a hold of them. Communication is a little difficult and they have been trying to get in touch with us. I visited with them and everything is set. It will be just like last year."
Games for Texas teams against prep school in Mexico offer a unique opportunity. For Texas schools, it can be an easy fix to scheduling issues since not every district has the same amount of teams; making non-district games difficult to schedule. For the players from Mexico, it is a chance to see high school football at the highest level. Lufkin had the game against Prepa Tec scheduled as a family night where students from all the schools were offered discounted tickets for the away side. Middle school groups were also set to perform. Keeping a team from Mexico on the schedule allows for it still to take place.
"We get people that come to this game that don't get to come to another game because of the season ticket situation," Quick said. "It is good for us and good for the community. When I talked to them I told them it is going to be packed and they needed to understand it. The other times we have done this the kids from Mexico are always shocked when they run out and see all these kids cheering for them. We want it to be fun for the fans and for both teams."
The game will be the last non-district game before the Panthers prepare for their new 5A district. Quick is hoping the unfamiliarity will serve his team well.
"You want to be tested," Quick said. "You want to put them where they are uncomfortable and see how they react. That is the main thing. If you are never uncomfortable you do not know how they are going to act in the playoffs and you want to get that done."
