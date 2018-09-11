Prepa Tec out, Toluca in as Pack’s Week 3 opponent

"We get people that come to this game that don't get to come to another game because of the season ticket situation," Quick said. "It is good for us and good for the community. When I talked to them I told them it is going to be packed and they needed to understand it. The other times we have done this the kids from Mexico are always shocked when they run out and see all these kids cheering for them. We want it to be fun for the fans and for both teams."