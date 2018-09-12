Nacogdoches ready to learn from mistakes as they prepare for Tyler Lee

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - If the 2017 season was the most frustrating season for Nacogdoches Head Coach Bobby Reyes, then the 101st meeting between Lufkin and Nacogdoches last week might just be classified as the most frustrating game for Reyes.
Knowing his Dragons were the underdog, Reyes felt confident heading into the game after upsetting #11 Kilgore 35-20 in week one. It was a game where quarterback Jake Smith went 13-18 for 210 yards and two touchdowns. In the backfield Camarion Thacker had 205 yards and a couple of scores.
Lufkin was coming into the game with another loss to Longview.
The game looked close at first but after an early stop on fourth down, Lufkin would score 38 unanswered points as sophomore quarterback Jordan Moore accounted for 289 total yards and four touchdowns.
"We had quiet a few blown assignments on both offense and defense," Head COach Bobby Reyes said. "We know we have some young kids playing in some key spots.That is not an excuse. they have to be prepared and be where they need to be."
Now the Dragons will have their home opener as they prepare to start district on the 27th against Jacksonville. They will host Tyler Lee out of 6A. The Red Raiders come into the game off of two losses to Marshall and John Tyler.
"We are happy to finally be back home," Reyes said. "[between scrimmages and the first two weeks] it has been four weeks on the road. We knew we were playing three good teams in a row. Lee is picked third in their 6A district. We knew they had a good team. We need to establish winning here at home and I think our kids are going to be excited on Friday."
Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 pm.
