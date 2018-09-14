Family bonds run deep with Nacogdoches football program

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The bonds formed on a football team make friends more like brothers. Nacogdoches has a long history of forming unique brotherhoods with the Dragons football program.
This year a unique situation is happening on the varsity football field. In the backfield, Camorian Thacker and Damorian Thacker take turns carrying the ball. At the receiver position, Julian Diaz and Cristin Diaz both line up in the slot postions. Not only are the Thackers brothers, they are identical twins. The same can be said for the Diaz brothers.
"They are good kids," Head Coach Bobby Reyes said. "They do not say a lot. They are quiet kids but they lead on the field."
All four are also sophomores and have been playing football together since 7th grade.
"Sometimes it is hard to tell one from the other," Reyes said. "Of course with the Thackers you have big twin, little twin. There is not much difference in big and little. The Diaz boys are pretty similar. One of them has braces and one of them doesn't. You kind of figure it out. It is hard in the hallway but at least on the field we get to give them numbers to go by."
Despite a few physical differences people still get the pairs mixed up.
"I hate when they call me my brother," Julian Diaz said. "They get us confused. a lot."
"I'm the little twin, Damorian Thacker said. "he's big twin. I just don't think we look a like."
Each one of the four think they are the better looking and better athlete of the pairs. It is a question Reyes doesn't want any part of.
"I'll tell you what to do," Reyes said laughing. "Save that question for the parents."
It is hard to tell them apart by looks and it is hard to tell them apart by their leadership skills.
“They do their job,” Reyes said. “Being able to play at the varsity level is a big deal. Both sets of kids have done a good job as playing at the varsity level as sophomores.”