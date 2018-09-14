Lufkin’s Keke Coutee listed as questionable for week 2 matchup with Titans

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin native and Houston Texan rookie Keke Coutee is anxious and ready to get on the field for his first NFL game.
After not playing the entire Coutee traveled with the team last week to their season opener with New England but was scratched from the game hours before kickoff.
The rookie receiver was limited in practice and on the Friday injury report was listed as questionable.
Coutee's injury is being taken serious by the coaching staff that put a lot of stock in the draft pick during the off season.
The Texans will kick off week 2 in Tennessee at noon on Sunday.
