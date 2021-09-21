East Texas Now Business Break
5 ICU beds available in Deep East Texas; slight decrease in hospitalizations

In Deep East Texas, 145 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, down one patient from the day before.
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...

Rep. James White
East Texas legislator files bill outlawing vaccine requirements

Bruce E. Scruggs
Shelby County authorities searching for missing man from Timpson
Tell us about a wonderful nurse in your life
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them

New Regional Infusion Center comes to Polk County to treat COVID-19 patients

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT
By Brianna Linn
A state-run regional infusion center to help treat patients with COVID-19 opened Monday in Polk County.

Lane Luckie discusses COVID-19 air travel, upcoming Germany elections

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT
By Lane Luckie and Jeremy Butler
Anchor Lane Luckie joined host Jeremy Butler on East Texas Now to discuss big changes to DFW Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TDEM to open new COVID-19 antibody infusion center In Livingston

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
The infusion center will begin accepting patients Monday and has been provided with monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor.

What we know about the 25,309 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
The latest on COVID-19 cases across East Texas.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decline further in Deep East Texas

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
As of Sunday 146 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H which includes the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area.

Adult community choir welcomed in Nacogdoches

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
By Brianna Linn
For many years some some Nacogdoches residents desired a way to express themselves musically, one that would allow them to do what they love most, make music.
ETN: Lane Luckie interview
ETN: Lane Luckie Interview

In this July 30, 2014 file photo US and German flags fly outside the Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
America's military presence in Germany remains a fresh issue for both countries

Polk Infusion Center
New Regional Infusion Center comes to Polk County to treat COVID-19 patients

Tyler ISD Board Meeting
Tyler ISD board votes 5-2 against mask mandate in district

Local organizer urges the 65 and older population take preventative actions against HIV/AIDS

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT
By Brianna Linn
September 18th is National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day. According to The Aids Institute, ages 50 and older are the fastest growing population with HIV.

Suspect in Lufkin double-murder taken into custody

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT
By Christian Terry
The suspect in a double-murder which occurred in Lufkin has been taken into custody.

Police searching for suspect in Lufkin double murder

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Michael Rodriguez of Lufkin is wanted for capital murder by Lufkin police after investigation into an incident that occurred on Home street.

U.S. Constitution historians celebrate document’s 234th anniversary

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT
By Donna McCollum
On September 17, 1787, 234 years ago the U.S. Constitution was signed. The Daughters of the American revolution doesn't want Americans to forget the document's significance then and now.

State-operated regional infusion center responds to requested changes

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT
By Brianna Linn
One of the most common treatments for patients recovering from COVID-19 will have to make some adjustments in how they will obtain the monoclonal antibody treatment.

Deep East Texas sees third day of decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported on Thursday that 138 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area H

Lufkin police searching for suspect in double murder

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin, is wanted for capital murder in the deaths of Carolyn Price, 68, and Cecil Sheffield, 77.

Amber alert issued for Texas boy discontinued

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:58 AM CDT
By KWTX Staff
Authorities are looking for a 6-year-old boy last seen in the Houston Area.

Texas State Forest Festival begins in Lufkin with adjustments, recommendations due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT
By Brianna Linn
The Texas State Forest Festival is back after being a one day only event in Downtown Lufkin last year. CEO of Lufkin Angelina County Chamber of Commerce Tara Watson said she’s been planning for the past 10 months and has implemented some changes.

Drug incinerator will save money for Angelina County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT
By Sevrin Lavenstein
An unlikely donation from an eagle scout project will help the county safely dispose of drugs and save expenses in the process.

Lufkin police investigating 2 unattended deaths at residence

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Lufkin police are investigating a residence where a man and woman were found deceased Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Abbott reappoints three to Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Governor Greg Abbott chosen a Woodville resident as one of three reappointments to the Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors.

Deep East Texas sees second day of decline in COVID hospitalizations

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
As of Wednesday, 163 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area H.

Diboll man gets life for child sex abuse case

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
A Diboll man will spend his life in prison after a plea agreement in a child sexual abuse case.

Border Patrol agents find 2 children abandoned near Rio Grande

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT
By CNN Staff
Authorities say agents were performing usual operations when they noticed something on the riverbank.

Embry Health opens pop-up COVID test site in Nacogdoches

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Embry Health has set up a mobile testing site at the Nacogdoches Civic Center for any member of the community of the community that wishes to get tested.

Lufkin ISD receives $7.5 million grant to provide after school care for students

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT
By Brianna Linn
Lufkin Independent School District received a 7.5 million dollar grant that will help campuses to offer after school care to students.

172 currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Deep East Texas, down 6 from Monday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
12 ICU beds were open as of Tuesday in Area H, which is eight more than the previous day.

UT Tyler professor says East Texas doing better than country as a whole with income, poverty level

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT
By Justin Honore
Tuesday, the United States Census Bureau released data that highlights a decrease in median household income and an increase in poverty rate. According to the the data the median income dropped from $69,560 to $67,521 between 2019 and 2020, a 2.9 percent decrease. There was in increase in poverty rate from 10.5 to 11.4 an increase by one percent.

Justice Department seeks restraining order against Texas abortion law

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:54 AM CDT
By Associated Press
The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity. That's usually around six weeks, before some women know they're pregnant.

East Texas school superintendent to Gov. Abbott: ‘Man, we need your help’

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Deep East Texas superintendent pushes for local control as cases rise

Fifty-seven-year-old woman dies in mobile home fire on CR 559 in Etoile

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT
By Gary Bass
A mobile home fire on County Road 559 in Nacogdoches claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman early Tuesday morning.