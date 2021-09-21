The Texas State Forest Festival is back after being a one day only event in Downtown Lufkin last year. CEO of Lufkin Angelina County Chamber of Commerce Tara Watson said she’s been planning for the past 10 months and has implemented some changes.
Tuesday, the United States Census Bureau released data that highlights a decrease in median household income and an increase in poverty rate. According to the the data the median income dropped from $69,560 to $67,521 between 2019 and 2020, a 2.9 percent decrease. There was in increase in poverty rate from 10.5 to 11.4 an increase by one percent.