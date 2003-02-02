Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

First identified Shuttle debris lands in Smith County

In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2003 file photo, debris from the space shuttle Columbia streaks...
In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2003 file photo, debris from the space shuttle Columbia streaks across the sky over Tyler, Texas.
By Reid Kerr
Published: Feb. 2, 2003 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 2, 2003 at 12:21 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - It was shortly after ten o’clock when the first piece of debris was identified on county road 1405, just outside of Jacksonville. While people were at first amazed by is thought to be part of the shuttle, the realization quickly set in that this tragedy was coming close to home.

"You hear about so many things," Rhonda Parker said after seeing the scene. "And then right here in your own backyard, this is happening."

The fragment is about four feet long and fourteen inches at it's widest point. With rivets on one side and tile paneling on the other, the men who initially found the piece were led to one conclusion.

"With the way it looked," Darold Dickerson says, "And with all the riveting and the little squares from the ceramic tiles, it made us felt like 99.9% sure it was part of the shuttle."

Cherokee County was in Columbia's path, and the fallout from the shuttle quickly made its way earthward. Local resident S.R. Smith said when he arrived, it was still hot.

"It was smoldering," he says, "with just a vapor coming off of it."

a DPS trooper came to examine the wreckage, and cordoned off the area awaiting official investigation. The site quickly became a curiousity, as people couldn't believe what happened in the sky could wind up in their backyards.

"I just couldn't believe that it happened close to home," Wayne McAnally, who lives less than a half a mile from the site. "We heard reports that people were finding stuff all around, but it's just scary to know that it happened close to home."

Just another quiet Texas Saturday, shattered by a piece of the sky.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

Latest News

Jrmar Jefferson speaks with KLTV following his loss on Nov. 8, 2022.
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
Troy Yelverton, 23, of Palestine
Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
City of Pasadena
Tornado damage reported in Pasadena