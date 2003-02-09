Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Constable Suspected of Taking Shuttle Debris

By KLTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2003 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 9, 2003 at 4:01 AM CST
HARRISON CO., TX (KLTV) - Federal agents are investigating a Harrison County constable suspected of stealing shuttle debris in Nacogdoches.

FBI agents say the unidentified constable reportedly boasted of having shuttle debris in the trunk of his patrol car after a recent visit to Nacogdoches.

No charges have been filed yet.

Now that a three day amnesty period is over, the Nacogdoches County sheriff says at least nine people could be charged with theft of space shuttle debris.

Possessing shuttle debris is considered theft of government property, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

