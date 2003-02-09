East Texans remember Space Shuttle Columbia astronauts at Lufkin prayer service

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The East Texas town that is the command center in the search for debris from Space Shuttle Columbia remembered the seven astronauts today not only for being heroes, but also for being a fun-loving group.

Governor Rick Perry told the thousand people at First Baptist Church in Lufkin today that we mourn the lives of the seven who were so close to their final destination.

Perry also praised the courage of the seven astronauts saying, "They remind us that the future belongs to the brave and the bold."

Residents and officials involved in the investigation attended the ceremony in a church across from a command center set up at the civic center.

A NASA administrator told East Texans at the memorial who are gaining worldwide attention, “You have made us proud.”