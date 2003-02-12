NASA families send open letter to East Texas

We are awed and deeply appreciative of the incredible outpouring of support and love you have shown for the NASA community and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Our spouses have shared with us that you have walked arm and arm through fields with them, arrived with truckloads of food and drinks, and have even offered to open your homes to them. At a time when we are all experiencing such deep and harrowing grief for our dear friends Rick Husband, Willie McCool, Mike Anderson, Kalpana Chawla, Laurel Clark, Dave Brown, and Ilan Ramon, your love, kindness, and support have been a tremendous comfort to us.