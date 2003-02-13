Livestock believed affected by Shuttle debris being tested
Published: Feb. 12, 2003 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 12, 2003 at 10:52 PM CST
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The state is now investigating why several animals got sick after being near shuttle debris. The two deer we photographed last week had swollen mouths and sore stomachs. Three cows, also in Cherokee County, had similar symptoms. Two of them are now dead.
The remaining cow, and the deer are being held under movement restrictions, and the Texas Animal Health Commission is investigating.