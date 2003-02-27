Shuttle Columbia memorial unveiled in Jacksonville

(KLTV) - Thompson Funeral Home in Jacksonville will dedicate a granite memorial to honor the memory of the mission crew from the Space Shuttle Columbia. The ceremony will be Saturday, March 1st at 2 p.m.

The monument is unique in it’s design in that it is black granite with color laser etching that incorporated the NASA logo and insignia for STS-107.

It will be placed adjacent to the United States flag on the premises.