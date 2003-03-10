Fresh Shuttle debris crews continue work in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Shuttle debris recovery organizers say that to date, only 14 percent of the Columbia’s total weight has been found.

That means much more searching must be done. A steady stream of workers are coming through Longview. Crews are working in two week stints that require long hours searching through the pineywoods of East Texas for important debris.

They are using Longview as a staging area where they can get some rest, a hot meal and go on the next crew, or even head home.

Numerous Native American tribes have sent crews from all over the country. They wanted to use their unique skills in the hunt.

For many, it's their contribution to bringing a tragedy to a close.

The Longview fairgrounds will be used as the crews staging area for several months.