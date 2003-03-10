Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Fresh Shuttle debris crews continue work in Longview

Debris from Columbia over the skies of East Texas. (AP)
Debris from Columbia over the skies of East Texas. (AP)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 10, 2003 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2003 at 4:07 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Shuttle debris recovery organizers say that to date, only 14 percent of the Columbia’s total weight has been found.

That means much more searching must be done.  A steady stream of workers are coming through Longview.  Crews are working in two week stints that require long hours searching through the pineywoods of East Texas for important debris.

They are using Longview as a staging area where they can get some rest, a hot meal and go on the next crew, or even head home.

Numerous Native American tribes have sent crews from all over the country.  They wanted to use their unique skills in the hunt.

For many, it's their contribution to bringing a tragedy to a close.

The Longview fairgrounds will be used as the crews staging area for several months.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

Latest News

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
City of Pasadena
Tornado damage reported in Pasadena
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Jrmar Jefferson speaks with KLTV following his loss on Nov. 8, 2022.
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as next sheriff