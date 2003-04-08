Space Shuttle Columbia search operations resume from the air

(KTRE) - Air operations will resume today in the search for debris from the Space Shuttle Columbia.

All flights have been grounded since a search helicopter crashed on March 27, killing two people and injuring three others.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service says 5 helicopters flying out of Lufkin and two flying out of Ennis will be back in the skies on Tuesday.

Eventually, a total of 18 helicopters will once again join the search for Columbia debris.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the helicopter that crashed in the Angelina National Forest near Broaddus.

So far they have not released any findings.