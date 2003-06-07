East Texas constable cleared of Shuttle debris theft charges

LUFKIN, TX (KLTV) - The East Texas lawman accused of stealing shuttle Columbia debris is found not guilty in a Federal court in Lufkin.

Harrison County Constable Robert Hagan, II was charged with theft of U.S. Government property. Hagan helped recover shuttle debris following the February 1st disaster.

Hagan testified he considered keeping a piece of the debris as a “remembrance” and he intended to turn the item over to authorities -- but forgot. Prosecutors say Hagan was caught red-handed stealing the debris -- then lied about it.