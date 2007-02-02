Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Exhibit remembers Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

Scott Lieberman's photo of Columbia breaking apart over East Texas.
Scott Lieberman's photo of Columbia breaking apart over East Texas.
By Tracy Watler
Published: Feb. 1, 2007 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 2, 2007 at 12:06 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV) - Thursday marks the fourth anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia disaster. In remembrance, photographer Scott Lieberman’s photos from the shuttle’s re-entry, are on display in Longview. Also there, are photos taken by local photographer Tammy Cromer-Campbell.

“Remembering the Space Shuttle Columbia Exhibit” is on display until April 14. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. It’s at the TCC Photo Gallery in Longview.

Tracy Watler/Reporting: tracy@kltv.com

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

Latest News

Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Jrmar Jefferson speaks with KLTV following his loss on Nov. 8, 2022.
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as next sheriff
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
'Be there whenever you need me': Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman addresses commissioners court
Atheltic Director for Garrison ISD talks about the donation made by Eric Thomas' family.
WebXtra: Athletic Director talks about donation made by Olympian Eric Thomas’ family