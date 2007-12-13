Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Local law enforcement rewarded for recovery efforts in Shuttle Columbia crash

By Courtney Lane
Published: Dec. 12, 2007 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 13, 2007 at 2:31 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV) - It was a day many Texans will never forget. On February 1st 2003, debris from the Space Shuttle Columbia rained down on many parts of East Texas. All seven astronauts on-board were killed. It was a great tragedy that would also unite our nation.

"It was the most sterling moment," said Paula Johnson who worked with The United Mounted Peace Officers Of Texas.   "It made you feel like you were really contributing to the country and the nation."

Wednesday, U.S. Marshal John Moore presented awards to first responders who volunteered their time working in harsh conditions in the recovery.

"It was some of the worst conditions possible," said Moore.  "It was February and the weather was terrible. We were basically in uncharted territories in some of the most rural areas of East Texas."

"I found some of the console," said Johnson. "Then we had some kind of a material hanging from a tree limb that three women of the posse found.  We felt like it was at least worthwhile that we did find something."

Something that would help NASA piece together the cause of the crash and show the heroic spirit of East Texans.  U.S. Marshals said it's been a long and thorough search to identify and reward these individuals. Other awards were presented Wednesday in Sulphur Springs and Franklin counties as well.

Courtney lane, Reporting  clane@kltv.com

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

Latest News

Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Jrmar Jefferson speaks with KLTV following his loss on Nov. 8, 2022.
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as next sheriff
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
'Be there whenever you need me': Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman addresses commissioners court
Atheltic Director for Garrison ISD talks about the donation made by Eric Thomas' family.
WebXtra: Athletic Director talks about donation made by Olympian Eric Thomas’ family