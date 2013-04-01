Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Former Nacogdoches County Judge remembers Columbia

Nacogdoches County carried out the recovery effort of the space shuttle Columbia before the...
Nacogdoches County carried out the recovery effort of the space shuttle Columbia before the state and federal government took over. The woman at the head of that response effort was former Nacogdoches County Judge Sue Kennedy.(Source: KLTV staff)
By Lexie Cook
Published: Jan. 31, 2013 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: Apr. 1, 2013 at 5:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KLTV) - Sister Sue Kennedy, the first female county judge in Nacogdoches, reminisced about the first time she addressed the public about the tragedy that literally fell in her county.

“I can remember clearly walking in and saying, ‘Ladies and gentleman I’m Judge Sue Kennedy, Nacogdoches County Judge. In the state of Texas, that makes me the emergency management director and we’re here to answer your questions and give you information ... And then it just went’” Kennedy recalls.

Kennedy, now Sister Susan Catherine, says she went into command mode and did not get emotional until the end of that first night.

"I turned on the television to see what was being said and that's when it really hit me ... The astronauts had died in the incident, what their families must be going through at that time," says Kennedy.

Kennedy held every press conference and organized thousands of people who came to aid in Columbia's recovery. She says seeing that community come together made her proud, "It happened to somebody else, somebody they will never meet, never know, but that's what good people do."

That experience fostered a sense of hope in Kennedy, which she says partly led her to become a nun.

"No matter what a human person has to undergo, there is a source of hope that carries them through every single tragedy and sometimes we just lose sight of that hope," Kennedy says.

Kennedy says the tragedy touched the lives of every East Texan, "It gave them an opportunity to really reach out to the stranger and to do some wonderful things."

A reminder that everyone can make a difference in times of need.

Sue Kennedy retired from her position as judge in 2006. Since then, she helped found the Daughters of Divine Hope, a community of nuns in Marshall.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D'Corian Haywood
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
Angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon.
Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old

Latest News

In attendance was Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Gary Hoebeke, who is a Purple Heart and...
Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas
In attendance was Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Gary Hoebeke, who is a Purple Heart and...
Vietnam War reflects on his service during VFW event Friday
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait