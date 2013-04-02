Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texas remembers Space Shuttle Columbia on 10th anniversary of accident

Debris found in East Texas after the 2013 Space Shuttle Columbia accident.
Debris found in East Texas after the 2013 Space Shuttle Columbia accident.
By KLTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2013 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: Apr. 2, 2013 at 1:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - East Texas marks the tenth anniversary Friday of the space shuttle Columbia tragedy and the seven astronauts killed in the accident. Columbia was the oldest space shuttle of the fleet and was returning from its 28th mission when it forever became part of East Texas history.

It was determined a foam strike during liftoff punctured a hole in its wing that later caused the vehicle to break apart during re-entry.

Columbia completed 27 successful missions before her debris rained down over East Texas on Saturday, February 1, 2003.    

All seven astronauts on-board were killed and many East Texans saw and felt the shuttle’s destruction first-hand.

In Tyler, Dr. Scott Lieberman was taking pictures of what he thought would be an exciting image of a normal re-entry. He noticed what appeared to be parallel contrails, but still did not know the true devastation happening above.

Residents in Cherokee County awoke that clear Saturday morning to an explosion, and told KLTV reporters about it later that afternoon. “The whole house was just rattled, and my wife said what do you think that was, I said either a small earthquake or a sonic boom of some sort is what I felt like I told her,” said Darold Dickerson, who found a piece of the shuttle.

The fallout from the shuttle quickly made its way earthward. “I came down across the bridge there, and I saw it laying there. It was smoldering, just a vapor coming off of it,” said S.R. Smith, a Pine Crest Lake resident.

“I just couldn’t believe that it happened close to home, that we were finding stuff close to home,” said Wayne McAnally, who found a piece of the shuttle. “We heard reports that people were finding stuff all around, but it just scary to know that it happened close to home.”

In the days that followed the crash, memorials were created and the media descended on East Texas.

Volunteers and the military searched throughout deep East Texas to locate all the pieces of the debris and plot them with global positioning systems to explain what happened to the shuttle.

“We’re just happy to be helping anyway we can,” said Jonathan Radford, an Alert Academy cadet who went to Nacogdoches County to help look for wreckage in the days following the crash.

“Considering the tragedy yesterday, it is the least we can do.”

And each piece of wreckage became a place for people to say goodbye.

“I wish I could build a memorial here, their memory forever to hold,” recited Betty McGuire, a Douglass resident who found a piece of the shuttle door near her home. “Here in my beautiful country backyard, though their story will never be told.”

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D'Corian Haywood
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
Angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon.
Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old

Latest News

In attendance was Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Gary Hoebeke, who is a Purple Heart and...
Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas
In attendance was Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Gary Hoebeke, who is a Purple Heart and...
Vietnam War reflects on his service during VFW event Friday
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait