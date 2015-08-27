The Red Zone iPhone and Android app is your go-to source for everything East Texas high school football. We’re bringing you the scores, highlights, news and information from all the action across East Texas right to your fingertips. To download the app, just search “KLTV Red Zone” or “KTRE Red Zone” in your device’s app store, or use the links below: iPhone Download: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kltv-and-ktre-red-zone/id904739173?mt=8

Android Download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.raycom.droid.kltvredzone

The app features:

Live scores every Friday night

See the biggest news from your team

Highlight videos of all the action, including “Play of the Night,” “Band of the Week,” “Fan of the Week,” “Player Spotlight,” and more

Team previews and schedules

A live stream of Red Zone show at 10:35 p.m. on Friday night

Stream Red Zone Preview Show and the Halftime Show

Mobile alerts to tell you about exciting games each Friday night

Track the Red Zone Top 10 each week

Stream coach’s interviews

Submit scores and photos from the game

With the Red Zone app, you can view up-to-the-minute scores from all of the action in East Texas on the live scoreboard. You can also send in your pictures and scores from the stadium. Your picture might even make into the Red Zone show on KLTV 7 and KTRE 9! Plus, the app has highlights from all the action each week - just open it up after the night’s games for the best highlights in East Texas.

You can set your alert preferences by tapping on the menu, then tapping the gear in the bottom right corner. From there, turn on the districts you want alerts for. Download the app today and don’t forget to watch Red Zone live from 10:35-11 p.m. followed by Red Zone Overtime online at 11 p.m.

