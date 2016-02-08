Power of Prayer: Hallsville soccer player Kylee Cubine

Hallsville High School soccer player Kylee Cubine is back on the field for her senior season after degloving injury forced her to choose between amputation or a painful recovery. (Source: KLTV staff)

HALLSVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Kylee Cubine's journey from a hospital bed to the soccer field is inspiring the community of Hallsville. The 17-year-old almost lost her leg in a freak accident three years ago.

Her mother Angel, who is a nurse, rushed to her side.

"I crawled up underneath the ATV that was flipped over upside down on her. I crawled up in there where she was sitting. The first thing she did was put her hands on my shoulder and she said, 'Mom, I'm going to be able to play soccer again, right?'"

Cubine had a degloving injury, where the bone breaks through skin. After being transferred from Longview to Children's Medical Center Dallas, doctors were considering a leg amputation. Instead, she decided to pursue recovery with an external fixator device to save the leg.



Nurse Amber Hunter stayed with Cubine through a difficult journey through 10 surgeries.

She's lucky to be alive, let alone walking, Hunter said.

"I've been a nurse for 10 years and I have never met someone as special as that girl. I've never seen someone with the fight and the courage and the faith that she has had to get through this."

Hunter drove from Dallas to see Cubine play on her 17th birthday, joining a cheering squad of family and dozens of classmates. The match became a reunion of Kylee's "Prayer Warriors," those who lifted her up.

"They prayed every day, every night," Hunter said. "Angel would post daily scripture, daily devotion online for everyone to read and to pray with them, through social media. That way everyone that knew Kylee and knew the family could really pray with them and keep up and what was going on on a day-to-day basis."

Cubine says her physical recovery has been as much of a spiritual journey.

"Knowing that people are here for me and that I've grown closer to God, and my faith has grown stronger for him. There's nothing else that I would want more than that."

After the match, one of Cubine's biggest supporters surprised her from the stands. Rebekah Gregory, a survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, underwent similar procedures after the attack.

They've become close friends after connecting through Facebook, forming an instant bond. Cubine even attended Gregory's wedding last year. They exchange words of encouragement, even advice on treatment options.

"Sometimes it was difficult to give Kylee motivation when I didn't really have it on my own," Gregory said. "She kind of did the same thing for me, little did she know how much she was encouraging me to keep going with my own obstacles too."

As both of the young women had their faith tested, that mutual support became more meaningful.

"(Rebekah Gregory) just explaining her story and knowing that it was a lot tougher than mine and that she got through it," Cubine said. "(It) means a lot to me and knowing that I can get through mine because it's not as tough as hers."

Gregory is convinced Cubine will continue to inspire others.

"God's got an amazing plan for her and I'm excited to see what that is, because this is just the beginning of so many people's lives that she's going to touch through her story."

Cubine says she's approaching each day with a new attitude by seeking direction through her favorite scripture found in Philippians.

"'I can do all things through Christ, who gives me strength.' It just means that with him I can do anything. I can climb mountaintops."

The Cubine family has set a new goal -- paying forward their many blessings.

"(Kylee) doesn't take one second for granted. She just keeps going," her mom said. "I wish that I was half of what she is. She just, she's a very strong person."

